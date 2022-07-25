Local

National Weather Service not surveying after 4 reports of funnel clouds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service on Monday said it will not conduct surveys after at least four reports of funnel clouds Sunday in central Indiana.

The funnel clouds were spotted during severe weather in Belle Union, Carmel, Ellettsville, and Whitestown.

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued tornado warnings for several parts of the state, including Boone, Hamilton, and Putnam counties, but no tornadoes were reported.

Storm Track 8’s Steven Diana contributed to this report.