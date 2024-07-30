National Weather Service seeking Monday night storm reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is asking Hoosiers for reports of damage caused by severe storms that moved through central Indiana late Monday evening.

NWS Indianapolis put the call out for information Tuesday morning in a post titled, “Seeking storm reports – surveys possible.”

“A couple of suspected tornado reports have been received, but we are seeking additional information from other parts of the area — any suspected damage, not just possible tornadoes,” the weather office wrote on X.

The weather service says the storms brought heavy rain and “isolated reports of possible tornado damage.”

There is also suspected tornado damage near the town of Perkinsville on the Hamilton-Madison county line, with a possible touchdown “east-southeast of New Castle.”

NWS Indianapolis says it has three primary areas of concern:

Arcadia/Anderson/New Castle line

Southeastern Rush County

Clay City/Worthington/Bedford line

Ways to report

Submit a report online

Post information on the NWS Indianapolis Facebook page

Send NWS Indianapolis a tweet

Write an email to NWS Indianapolis

Send reports from your location using the mPing mobile app

Please be sure to include the location of the weather event, e.g. 5 miles northwest of Columbus. You may also indicate if you are a trained spotter, a ham radio operator, a member of law enforcement, or other affiliation.