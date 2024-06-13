Nation’s best women bowlers roll into Indy for 2024 US Open

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some of the nation’s best bowlers are rolling through Indianapolis for a major tournament in the Professional Women’s Bowling Association 2024 tour.

Royal Pin Woodland plays host to the U.S. Women’s Open this week. Pre-tournament qualifying set the field on Tuesday. The main competition opened on Thursday.

It’s the first time the women’s tournament in the Circle City since the reboot of the Professional Women’s Bowling Association in 2015. Woodland has hosted many of the top men’s tournaments over the years, including the U.S. Men’s Open this past January.

Royal Pin’s Operation Manager Adam Jacobs says it’s a large undertaking to continue the venue’s legacy of hosting professional bowling.

“We really got to thank our late GM Jim Doty for making Royal Pins Woodland … kind of the mecca of professional bowling,” Jacobs said. “The last time …. the women were here in ’96 we hosted actually both the men and women that year. It’s a good time, just being surrounded by professional bowling.”

Thursday through Saturday bowlers will play eight games each day. Afterward, the top third in the field of bowlers will advance to Sunday’s qualifying round which will determine the top 24.

Those 24 bowlers will play an additional three rounds in a round-robin format on Sunday.

Monday will then whittle the field down to the top five with two more rounds. Finally, on Tuesday, the five remaining bowlers will battle it out in head-to-head matches on national television.

Royal Pin’s Marketing Director Emelie Watson says she looks forward to watching the finals.

“It’s just always such a big production,” Watson said. “Very cool. We have the TV crew set up and everything. Everybody’s super excited. There’s a lot of energy.”

Over 100 bowlers make the field in the main event, including Jenny Applewhite from Kokomo.

She says this is her first time making the cut in a professional bowling tournament.

“It is still a dream to me,” Applewhite said. “I never would have imagined in a million years that my first cut as a PWBA bowler would be the U.S. Open. It’s a lot to learn. It’s a lot to take in. I’m nervous, excited. I’m happy along those same lines.”

Meanwhile, 2022 PWBA Rookie of the Year Olivia Farwell is entering her third season on the tour. She’s also excited to be competing at such a historic venue.

“The staff, the fans, all the support we get just makes this week,” Farwell said. “As mentally, I think challenging as this week is going to be, it kind of lifts that off of our shoulders. So I’m excited to be here and I’m looking forward to a good week.”

The event is open to spectators, admission to the opening rounds starts at $10. Tickets to the finals on Tuesday, June 18 start at $45.