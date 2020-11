Nationwide Christmas present donation event underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Christmas presents for children around the world are being collected Sunday in an effort to spread joy this holiday season.

Samaritan’s Purse has run Operation Christmas Child for more than two decades.

The organization is inviting the public to pack toys, school supplies and hygiene items into shoeboxes. The last day to drop off the shoebox items is Monday.

Click here to find a location near you to drop off the donated items.