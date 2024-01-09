Navy sailors read to children during library storytime

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Navy sailors used their skills in a special storytime on Monday, reading to kids in Indianapolis.

The crew from the USS Indianapolis stopped by the newly opened Indianapolis Public Library-Fort Ben Branch to read books, take pictures, make crafts, and answer any questions the kids had. Ahead of the special storytime, there was a lot of anticipation to meet the sailors.

“I think it’s going to be really exciting. I mean, I got excited when I saw the sailors coming in with their whole uniforms and everything. I’m hoping we have some really excited kids here,” said Librarian Sarah Tadsen before the event.

The Library’s CEO, Gregory Hill, was also at the storytime. Organizers say before his career at the Indianapolis Public Library, Hill served in the United States Navy for more than 20 years.

The library says it has sensory-friendly story time with certified staff every Monday at 5 p.m. They also have regular baby, toddler, and preschool storytimes at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. You can find more upcoming events here.

The new Indianapolis Public Library-Fort Ben Branch is the only certified autism center in Indiana.

Representatives say the design makes for an equitable and accessible space. The library opened in August of 2023 and fills a service gap for people living on the northeast and the far east sides. Funding from Indy Autism Project and Easterseals Crossroads helped make it a reality, providing the necessary certification training for staff.

The Fort Ben library's autism center offers a diverse collection of languages, including Spanish, Korean, French, and Haitian Creole. With roughly 20% of the neighboring population Spanish-speaking, signage in the library is in both English and Spanish.