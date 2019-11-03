NB I-65 near Whitestown closed for police investigation

Authorities shut down northbound I-65 near the Whitestown/Zionsville exit Sunday morning for a police investigation. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A police investigation has shut down northbound I-65 traffic near the Whitestown/Zionsville exit, authorities say.

According to Boone County Communications, investigators have been on the scene near mile marker 130 since around 4 a.m. Sunday.

No details about the investigation have been released at this time. Police are on the scene diverting traffic.

According to INDOT, the lanes were shut down due to some type of traffic hazard.

The Whitestown Police Department is expected to release more information about the incident Sunday morning.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

