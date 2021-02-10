NB lanes of I-65 near Edinburgh reopen after semi rollover

A portion of northbound I-65 near Edinburgh is closed due to a semi rollover. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine)

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — A portion of northbound Interstate-65 is expected to be closed for at least two hours after a semi rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine, a semi rolled over at the 81 mile marker on northbound I-65 around 2 p.m. That’s near Edinburgh.

#TrafficAlert I-65 NB 81mm



Troopers and @INDOT crews are working to clear out the traffic stuck in the back-up



NB traffic is being diverted at exit 80



NB lanes expected to be closed for at least 2 more hours



Southbound traffic just slow because drivers want to take a look pic.twitter.com/ZhlG2xUoju — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 10, 2021

Crews with Indiana Department of Transportation are working to clear the traffic in the area. Northbound traffic is being diverted at exit 80, according to Perrine.

The northbound lanes had reopened by 4:30 p.m. after state police estimated they would be closed through 7:30 p.m.

I-65 MM 81.5 NB near SR 252/ mile 82 All lanes closed 3 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) February 10, 2021

Perrine did not report any injuries in the crash.