NBA All-Star Crossover fan experience opens this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fans can get a hands-on experience with the NBA this weekend through an interactive event called All-Star Crossover.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Steve Lichtenberger, senior director of league Events for the NBA, said Crossover covers 350,000 square feet of space at the Indiana Convention Center.

“We have 120 player appearances, which is almost double than we had last year,” Lichtenberger said. “We also have mainstream concerts and 50 different activities.”

Fans can practice their three point shooting, buy merchandise, play video games, and play interactive games.

Joey Graziano, head of global strategy for the NBA, said fans will also get to listen to NBA legends speak in “Crossover Conversations.”

“We think you could spend a lot of hours here, between our concerts, crossover conversations, all these basketball activations that are behind me,” said Graziano.

Tickets are $20 for kids and $35 for adults. It does not include admission to the concerts.

“It’s an incredible build, a great labor of love as we work with the Pacers to be able to identify the most fan-first All-Star of all time,” said Graziano.

NBA All-Star Crossover fan experience opens this weekend A view inside the NBA Crossover fan event on Feb. 15, 2024. It'll be open starting Friday for three days ahead of the NBA All-Star Game. About 80,000 are expected to attend the event at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer) 1 / 13 A view inside the NBA Crossover fan event on Feb. 15, 2024. It'll be open starting Friday for three days ahead of the NBA All-Star Game. About 80,000 are expected to attend the event at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)