NBA All-Star Host Committee helps open accessible playground in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A new playground in Greenwood is accessible and inclusive.

The NBA All-Star Host Committee and “A Kid Again” joined forces for a ribbon-cutting Friday at Independence Park.

The new playground has an interactive dance and play arch with audio-guided games.

Parents and organizers say it was a project they knew would make a huge difference.

“How far we’ve come in such a short amount of time and to build these relationships with the Pacers and with the NBA — it’s been an amazing experience,” said Carrie Kirk, who’s a parent and board member with “A Kid Again.”

Trending Headlines

Indiana Fever Vice President and General Manager Tamika Catchings was also there. She’s proud of the progress they’ve made.

“For me that’s where my heart is,” said Catchings. “Being able to help these kids dream and to be able to have something they can come to that’s just for them, I think that’s really, really important.”

The new playground is one of 21 legacy projects the all-star committee is doing in the state.

The NBA has canceled the 2021 All-Star Game at Lucas Oil Stadium because of the pandemic.