NBA All-Star legacy initiative providing $1 million to youth-serving nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More than $1 million is being invested in children across the state as part of the NBA All-Star 2021 statewide legacy initiative.

The NBA All-Star 2021 host committee, Governor Eric Holcomb and Mayor Joe Hogsett announced $50,000 will be given to each of 21 nonprofit organizations that work to improve the quality of life for children in Indiana.

“We’re hosting NBA All-Star Valentine’s Day weekend 2021, so the initiative is revolving around the number 21. That’s the magic number,” Dianna Boyce, NBA 2021 All-Star, Inc. vice president said.

The money will help fund projects geared toward health, wellness, STEM education and reading.

“Either courts like you’re seeing here today or other health and fitness opportunities or furthering the education, the fitness of the mind for our youth to create a generation,” Boyce said. “To build a bench for what Indianapolis and Indiana have here for the next generation.”

The statewide legacy initiative is also recognizing 21 high school seniors in the class of 2021 who show outstanding leadership in their community. The chosen students can also win a scholarship to college.

“The rising stars will be affiliated in those 21 communities with those projects,” added Boyce. “They’ll have an opportunity to be the honorary chair of those projects and get other youth and other members of their high schools involved and be educated about how to give back.”

State and city leaders believe it’s a win-win for everyone in the state.

“All of what we’re doing is investing in economic prosperity for Indianapolis, while at the same time turning some of those investments into investments in our youth,” Hogsett told News 8.

Applications for the grants are being accepted until December 31. More information on how to submit a bid can be found on the Pacers website.