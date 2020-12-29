NBA approves three Indianapolis restaurants for team dining

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The National Basketball Association has released new guidelines for its plan to keep players and staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic in the 2020-21 season.

That includes where players, coaches and staff can dine outside of their hotel while on the road.

Three Indianapolis restaurants made the list including St. Elmo Steak House, Prime 47 and Union 50, according to ESPN.

The NBA says restaurants must provide outdoor dining, have fully privatized indoor rooms, or have met requirements approved by the league.

Also while traveling, teams will not be able to go to bars or clubs, attend live entertainment or sports events, or participate in social gatherings with more than 15 people. Those who violate these guidelines could see a loss of pay or face formal warnings such as fines or even suspensions.

Still the news comes at a time when restaurants are struggling.

“We’re humbled… We strive to make each guest that walks through our door feel welcome and safe, all while not taking away from an exceptional dining experience,” St. Elmo Steak House posted on social media.

The restaurant also encouraged people to support their favorite restaurants.

News 8 has reached out to Prime 47 and Union 50 for their reactions, but have not heard back as of Tuesday morning.