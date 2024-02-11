NBA hopes All-Star weekend will highlight youth basketball

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With a schedule full of events, the NBA hopes to shine a spotlight on the future of basketball this All-Star Weekend by hosting a variety of activities for kids of all ages.

David Krichavsky, senior vice president of youth basketball development with the NBA, says they hope to celebrate the community with these activities, while also including young talent.

“There are very few places in which basketball is part of the heartbeat of the community in the way that it is in Indiana,” Krichavsky said.

The organization calls its youth programming the “Jr. NBA,” focusing on teaching kids the basics of the game, along with teamwork and other life skills.

This junior league will have a major presence in Indianapolis during NBA All-Star Weekend.

“In our professionalized world of youth sports, there are fewer opportunities just to play at the local rec center or the local YMCA,” Krichavsky said. “We think having those community-based experiences to complement club life is just really, really vital.”

A variety of clinics and competitions will take over the Indiana Convention Center, giving kids opportunities to get involved. Other events will focus on growing the game for young girls and kids with disabilities.

“To see youth having just really the time of their life, bouncing the ball, getting a chance to interact with some of their heroes, NBA players, WNBA players, legends of our sport, coaches,” Krichavsky said. “That’s all part of the experience that we are looking forward to delivering.”

The growth is not only focused on skill on the court. A pair of clinics will teach area students how to apply business and STEM knowledge to basketball – that includes industries like sports medicine, event operations, statistics, or even law.

“We want to make sure that we expose them to the vast range of different careers in sports and basketball in particular,” Krichavsky said. “It’s a way to bring some of our older students into the programming.”

Back on the court, the weekend will feature a relatively new program in the Jr. NBA Leagues. The youth competition started in 2022 as a structured recreational competition in about a dozen markets across the country.

Throughout All-Star Weekend, 18 local teams will participate in the first-ever Jr. NBA Leagues All-Star Tournament, ending with playoff games in Lucas Oil Stadium.

“That will be a special experience for the kids,” Krichavsky said. “A great way for us to celebrate the Jr. NBA leagues program and the importance of community-based play in general.”

All the youth activities tip off on 10 a.m. Friday with Jr. NBA Day, where 2,000 local students will get to participate in clinics all day.

Jr. NBA All-Star Weekend activities

Jr. NBA Day Friday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Her Time To Play Saturday, Feb. 17, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Jr. NBA Leagues All-Star Tournament Saturday, Feb. 17, noon – 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb 18, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Special Olympics Clinic Saturday, Feb. 17, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Business of Basketball Event Saturday, Feb. 17, 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Jr. NBA Skills Challenge Sunday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Jr. NBA STEM Clinic Sunday, Feb 18, 10 a.m. – noon

Adapted Sports Clinic Sunday, Feb. 18, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.



The NBA, along with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, plans to hold more than 50 social impact and youth events during All-Star weekend.

For a full description of the events, and what to expect, visit the NBA’s website.

