NCAA fans can welcome March Madness teams in letter writing campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Sports Corp has launched a letter writing campaign to welcome and celebrate the 68 participating teams so that NCAA fans can show their support ahead of March Madness.

The Indianapolis Host Committee is committed to creating special moments and lasting memories during a historic tournament.

Fans are able to download or print one or all of the letter templates available online. Handwritten letters, digital notes and drawings are welcomed. Digital notes can be typed and saved inside the template.

You must sign your first name and last initial on the letter. The Indianapolis Host Committee has requested fans to not write to specific teams.

There are suggested prompts to write a message online or fans can use their creativity. The committee suggests letters about why you love watching basketball or motivational quotes.

Letters can be emailed or mailed to Indiana Sports Corp by March 8.