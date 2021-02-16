Nearly 100 animals killed in fire at pet store on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 100 animals were killed in a fire at pet store on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Just after 9 p.m. Monday, crews were called to a fire at Uncle Bill’s Pet Center located at 4829 West 38th Street.

After getting to the scene, firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the rear of the building. Crews from several departments, including IFD, Speedway and Pike Township Fire departments, responded to the scene

IFD said crews initially had trouble getting to the fire, which stayed on the roof area, toward the back of the store. However, crews were able to get the fire under control around 10:15 p.m.

Multiple dogs, parakeets, rabbits and other animals died as a result of smoke inhalation. Several reptiles, fish, a guinea pig and an office cat survived the fire.

The surviving animals were removed for evaluation by an Uncle Bill’s veterinarian.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Also, IFD said it’s unknown how long the fire burned before sounding the alarm.

An estimate of damage was not provided.