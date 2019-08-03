Nearly 200 displaced after discarded cigarette causes Indy hotel fire; no injuries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators believe a discarded cigarette caused a fire at an Indy hotel early Saturday morning, displacing nearly 200 people.

A fire broke out at the Extended Stay America in the 2700 block of Fortune Circle Drive around 4:30 a.m.

About 200 people were evacuated from their hotel rooms during the fire. Wayne Township Fire Department said no one was injured and the fire was quickly under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however investigators believe the fire was started by a discarded cigarette.

“The fire spread to the attic which activated the sprinkler system preventing rapid fire spread,” Wayne Township Fire Department said in an online statement.

Nearly 200 people are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Authorities said many of the occupants are in town for Gen Con.