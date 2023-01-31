Local

Nearly 40 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had nearly 40 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday morning.

The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.

At 6 a.m. Tuesday, four Indiana counties were in the “orange” category: Floyd, Lawrence, Orange, and Perry.

The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.

At 6 a.m. Tuesday, more than 30 counties were in the “yellow” category, including Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Putnam, and Tipton.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

DOJ tells House Judiciary chair it won’t hand over most Biden special counsel probe documents until investigation complete

National /

Indiana man dies after falling off cliff in Puerto Rico

Indiana News /

United Way of Central Indiana offering free tax prep services

Local /

Cold afternoon!

Weather /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.