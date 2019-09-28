Need a particular Packard part? Chances are you’ll find it in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick went to Franklin to take a look at an enormous collection of Packard cars and parts at one of the biggest Packard parts suppliers in the world — Max Merritt Packard Parts.

Fred Bruner has dozens of Packard cars in his salvage yard in Franklin. The models he has range in year from 1938 to 1956, which was the last time the Packard was truly made in Detroit.

Bruner explained the business houses original stock parts from the factory and reproduction parts. But sometimes parts can be reconditioned from Packards that may have seen better days.

“Well we can take parts off of these cars and recondition them, whether it be a fuel pump or a carburetor or distributor, or an old piece of trim,” said Bruner. “A bumper that we can send out and have replated, and sometimes we use the cars just to match up other parts that we know what it is, that’s for a part but not necessarily what car it came from, and we can confirm that.”

Bruner said the parts are simply harvested, but the business doesn’t fix cars.

Max Merritt Packard Parts has six warehouses full of Packard parts where people from all over the world often find what they are looking for.

