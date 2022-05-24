Local

Need a ride to the Indianapolis 500? Try the race day shuttle service

Gate One during the afternoon of the first test of the IndyCar Aeroscreen designed by Red Bull Advanced Technologies at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Finding a place to park ahead of the Indianapolis 500 can be a headache. To help alleviate some of that stress, Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering fans a ride on its race day shuttle service.

Air-conditioned shuttles will take fans to and from IMS via two locations:

Indianapolis International Airport — Ground Transportation Center

Gate Ten Events and Parking (across the street from Lucas Oil Stadium at 345 W. McCarty St.)

IMS strongly suggests fans purchase a shuttle pass in advance instead of waiting until race day. A round trip pass is $50 and can be purchased online or by credit card at either pickup location. All shuttle riders, regardless of age, must have a pass in order to ride.

Anyone who wants to use the service must pay to park at their pickup location before boarding. Parking at the airport is $10 (cash only) and parking at Gate Ten Events & Parking is $15 (cash and credit card accepted).

Pre-race shuttle rides begin at 7 a.m. and run until 12 p.m. Riders will be dropped off in the IMS Main Gate parking lot across from Gate 2 near the intersection of 16th and Polco Streets.

Shuttle service will resume with 50 laps to go in the race and continue for two hours after the checkered flag. Fans should return to the dropoff location for the return trip.

Coolers, chairs, and other items will be stored in cargo containers for the ride to the track, but no items can be left on the shuttle during the race.

Visit the IMS website for more information or to purchase a shuttle pass.