Need a summer job? Check out the Indiana State Fair Job Fair

A view of the Midway entrance at the Indiana State Fair. The Indiana State fair is looking for workers and will host a job fair on Wednesday, June 5. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — The Indiana State Fair is looking for hundreds of people to fill summer job positions and is hosting a job fair on Wednesday.

It’s from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in the Agriculture/Horticulture Building, located at 1202 E. 38th St. in Indianapolis. Organizers say candidates interested in seasonal positions at the 2024 Indiana State Fair can fill out an application and have an on-site interview.

The Indiana State Fair needs of hundreds of seasonal employees for various roles, such as:

Parking attendants

Gate staff

Security personnel

Operations team members

Tractor shuttle operators

Information booth assistants

Education exhibit guides

Organizers say these positions are suitable for college students, retirees individuals with full-time jobs looking to earn extra income, and others.

“This job fair kickstarts our seasonal hiring efforts for the Great Indiana State Fair, and we couldn’t do it without the approximately 800 employees who come on board,” HR Director Mark Anderson said in a press release.

Anderson added: “We will continue our referral and attendance incentive programs for our seasonal staff this year. A large majority of our year-round employees began as seasonal workers, and we would love that trend to continue.”

The 167th Indiana State Fair will take place from Aug. 2-18 and will be closed Mondays. however it is closed on Mondays. It is known as the state’s premier multi-day event and is a vibrant celebration of the Hoosier spirit and agricultural legacy.

Over 15 days, the Indiana State Fair unites communities across the state and honors Indiana’s unique identity and welcomes visitors from far and wide. The state fair is known for its top-notch entertainment, spotlight on 4-H youth, engaging agricultural education programs, modern facilities, and an array of delicious fare, the Indiana State Fair has been a treasured tradition for Hoosiers for over a century.

For more event information, ticket details, and attractions, got to the fair website.