Neighborhood Power Indy to host panel discussion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Neighborhood Power Indy is hosting an in-person panel discussion Saturday morning.

It’s happening at 10 a.m. at Martin University. Those in attendance will enjoy awards, the ICBI (Indiana Center for Biomedical Innovation) graduation, and a panel discussion.

The panel is closing the organization’s hybrid event that focuses on sharing stories, exploring new ideas, and celebrating accomplishments.

