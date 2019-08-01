Neighbors protest Circle K expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Neighbors in the Meridian-Kessler area are protesting a gas station’s decision to expand.

Circle K owns the land on the corner of 49th and Pennsylvania. The property is also home to Ty’s Penn Shell Automotive — a family-owned business.

Ty’s has been at the same location for 45 years, but the expansion means Ty’s has to go, and neighbor’s aren’t happy about it.

One protester said the convenience store will bring down the historic neighborhood.

“This is a case where shouldn’t the neighbors be able to determine what they want in their neighborhood, not a giant like Circle K coming in and telling us what we want, ya know?” asked Terry Sanderson.

Ty Tarr, the owner of Ty’s, told WISH-TV he had to be out of his garage by August 9.