Neighbors: Speeding threatens kids crossing road near children’s park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People living near the Fredrick Douglass Park and Family Center are raising concerns about the safety of kids trying to cross the road to get to the newly opened children’s park on North Ralston Avenue.

They have taken their concerns to the Indianapolis City-County Council.

A resident of the area, Gregory Brooks, said, “When the center went in, we really didn’t think about this. But as it’s been open, we’re witnessing what occurs daily. It’s a concern of ours, and we just want to keep the community safe here.”

Several neighbors have reported witnessing distressing scenes of children trying to navigate traffic getting to and from the Fredrick Douglass Family Center, a terrifying prospect for any parent.

Brooks said, “We have several eyes that are out here on a daily basis and we do see a high volume of traffic traveling at a high rate of speed. We just would like to eliminate that to prolong the lives of these little kids.”

Brooks said, “I have grandkids, and we watch them, but there are some people who may not be watching at that time when a kid comes to cross the street. We would like speed bumps and more signage. There’s no signage along this street at all indicating that this is a playground area or anything like that.”

The Oak Hill Civic Association meets monthly and is addressing safety issues regarding the speeding vehicles and also illegal parking that can obstruct the view of kids crossing the street.

Another resident, Rodney Pierson Sr., told I-Team 8, “You just can’t see, especially if you’re traveling at a high rate of speed. It’s just impossible with kids darting in and out. It’s a hazard.”

The Fredrick Douglass Family Center was designed as a safe haven for young people to engage in outdoor activities. Neighbors say they would just like to see their safety prioritized. The next Oak Hill Civic Association meeting will focus on evaluating the progress. So far, they have asked Council Member Ron Gibson to be in attendance.

I-Team 8 reached out to the Democratic council member, who represents the area of District 8. He says he’s been made aware of the issue. He shared a statement with I-Team 8.

“Over the last few years, we have seen an increase in reckless driving across our city, which has resulted in injuries or fatalities for pedestrians and cyclists. The safety of our residents and children is my top priority, which is why I have been proud to work with my colleagues on the Council and the Department of Public Works to invest in short-term and long-term solutions to ensure the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists. These efforts include investments in programs like Community Powered Infrastructure, Tactical Urbanism, and Art in the Right of Way, which allow neighborhoods to collaborate with the city to make essential infrastructure changes. “I am also a co-sponsor for Proposal 224, recently introduced by my colleagues on the Council. This Vision Zero proposal is a comprehensive strategy aimed at eliminating all traffic fatalities and create safer streets through collaboration among city and county agencies. “As my colleagues and I on the Council continue to work with the City to make improvements and investments to our roads, it is important for drivers to share the road and slow down. Reckless driving is a dangerous behavior that must be stopped, and everyone has a responsibility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our children and families.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also issued a statement to I-Team 8.