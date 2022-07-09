Local

Neighbors startled after violent robbery on the north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a violent home burglary on the north side of town.

Police were called to East 67th Street, just west of Keystone Avenue around 9:00 am Friday morning. According to a police report, the suspect tied up a male and female victim. He struck the female victim in the head with his pistol before stealing an XBox and Nintendo Switch gaming system.

“I was startled to see the police activity, I had no idea what had been going on,” said Maren Knowles, who lives near the crime scene.

Another neighbor told News 8 off camera the victims had only been living at the home for a couple months.