Neighbors want safer school bus stops after child hit, killed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Balloons and teddy bears still mark the area where 7-year-old Sevion Sanford was struck and killed on Friday while he waited for the school bus.

Sanford was hit by at least two cars on East 21st Street near Post Road and the New Warren Harbor apartments. The first driver to hit Sanford drove away, but the second driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Elisha Boyd lives in the same apartment complex as Sanford’s family. Boyd wonders why the bus stop can’t be moved farther away from the road.

“I’ve seen people speed, I’ve seen people make illegal turns, I’ve seen people, you know, just careless,” Boyd said. “The way I see it is, if I can get a semitruck in here safely, there’s nothing wrong with a bus.”

Other neighbors told News 8 the sign marking the school bus stop is too small and suggested that more signage is needed to alert drivers that children are nearby.

To try and crack down on dangerous drivers, Indiana State Police will be working with 200 police agencies across the state on a reckless driving campaign this spring.

The campaign will include high-visibility patrols and having spotters aboard school buses. The patrols will be concentrated in the morning and afternoon.

“School buses have several highly-visible indicators to let drivers know when to stop,” Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, said. “The only way you’re going to miss those—the activated stop arm and flashing lights—is if you’re on your phone or not paying attention to the road. That choice can be deadly.”

Passing a school bus while its stop arm is extended could result in your driver’s license being suspended for 90 days and a $10,000 fine.

The only time you are not required to stop for a school bus while its stop arm is out is when driving on a road divided by a concrete or grassy median.