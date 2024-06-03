Neon Black Festival: Indy’s first Black dance festival
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Neon Black Festival, Indianapolis’ inaugural Black dance festival, is set to bring an unprecedented celebration of culture and movement to the Circle City.
Hosted by the Indianapolis Movement Arts Collective, this groundbreaking event will feature performances by 10 local dance companies led by artists of color.
Taking place at the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center on June 8 and 9, the festival promises to be a vibrant showcase of joy, power, and excellence over the course of two days.
Saturday, June 8 | 7 p.m.
- Divergence Performing Arts
- Seda Negra/Black Silk Dance Company
- Relevations Dance Company
- Kenyettá Dance Company
- Epiphany Dance Collective
Sunday, June 9 | 2 p.m.
- Iibada Dance Company
- InDanza Dance Company
- Create Freedom Arts Projects
- Allure Dance
- Austin “Sirlimitless” Day
- Kenyettá Dance Company
- Epiphany Dance Collective
Tickets are priced at $30 per day for adults and $15 per day for students. To purchase tickets, click here.
