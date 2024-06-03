Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Neon Black Festival: Indy’s first Black dance festival

The Neon Black Festival, Indianapolis' inaugural Black dance festival, is set to bring an unprecedented celebration of culture and movement to the Circle City. (Provided image/ logo artwork designed by @onyxchimera via N
by: Jeremy Jenkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Neon Black Festival, Indianapolis’ inaugural Black dance festival, is set to bring an unprecedented celebration of culture and movement to the Circle City.

Hosted by the Indianapolis Movement Arts Collective, this groundbreaking event will feature performances by 10 local dance companies led by artists of color.

Taking place at the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center on June 8 and 9, the festival promises to be a vibrant showcase of joy, power, and excellence over the course of two days.

Saturday, June 8 | 7 p.m.

  • Divergence Performing Arts
  • Seda Negra/Black Silk Dance Company
  • Relevations Dance Company
  • Kenyettá Dance Company
  • Epiphany Dance Collective

Sunday, June 9 | 2 p.m.

  • Iibada Dance Company
  • InDanza Dance Company
  • Create Freedom Arts Projects
  • Allure Dance
  • Austin “Sirlimitless” Day
  • Kenyettá Dance Company
  • Epiphany Dance Collective

Tickets are priced at $30 per day for adults and $15 per day for students. To purchase tickets, click here.

Neon Black Festival, Indy's first-ever Black dance festival, will feature performances by 10 local dance companies led by artists of color. (Provided Photo/Neon Black Festival)
Neon Black Festival, Indy’s first-ever Black dance festival, will feature performances by 10 local dance companies led by artists of color. (Provided Photo/Neon Black Festival)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Child dies after accident on...
Crime Watch 8 /
Real Talk teens to discuss...
Local News /
City-County Council to vote on...
Indy Eleven /
DigIndy work to close part...
Local News /
McCordsville man steals tractor after...
Crime Watch 8 /
Spotify is raising its prices...
Entertainment /
Indiana Women’s Prison college grads...
Local News /
Sweet tea smackdown: which iced...
Focus on Food Stories /