Never say ‘Never’: Iconic rock band Heart announces Indianapolis concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Legendary rock band Heart is hitting the road after a five-year hiatus and will bring their long-awaited tour to Indianapolis this spring.

The Royal Flush Tour 2024 will kick off on April 20 in Greenville, South Carolina, and stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday, May 7.

Heart, led by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, will perform songs from their nearly 50-year career, including chart-topping hits “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You,” “Never,” and “These Dreams.”

Heart will be joined on tour by fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick. The celebrated rockers burst onto the world stage in the 1970s with hit songs “I Want You to Want Me,” “Dream Police,” and “Surrender.”

How to get your tickets

Presale for Citi cardholders started Tuesday at www.citientertainment.com.

General public on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office.

A limited number of VIP packages are also available and include reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise, and more.

