New $40 million investment in Whitestown housing complex

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Milhaus has broken ground on a $40 million apartment project in Whitestown. The developer and owner of multifamily properties says the project includes 240 units.

The Milhaus Whitestown property is located near a planned, $135 million mixed-use development which was announced in February. Milhaus is a partner in that project too. It will also be near the Little League Central Region headquarters and ballfield.

The company says the group of projects helps make Whitestown a commercial, retail, athletics and entertainment epicenter.

“Milhaus Whitestown is unique in its ability to capture a broad demographic of residents. It’s centered in a suburban location and brimming with quality-of-life features that will allow a variety of individuals and families to coexist in the all-encompassing locale,” said Brad Vogelsmeier, vice president of development at Milhaus.

Milhaus says the apartment complex will offer a range of units from studio-sized to three bedrooms. The developer says the property will include what it calls a “premier amenity” package.

Milhaus has partnered with Oklahoma-based Humphreys Capital on the project.

The first units are expected to open in May 2022.