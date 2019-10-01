New after school program in Fishers is targeting kids promoting STEM education

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Code Ninjas is a new after school program for kids between 7 and 14 years old. It promotes Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education. The students, better known as ninjas, are learning all about coding.

Mason and Kale Ormes are brothers and said coding is a lot of fun and will help them in the future.

“I want to be a Youtuber so it might help me a little bit,” said Mason Ormes.

Kale Ormes added, “I know different coding stuff before, but I never really knew this kind of stuff so I just started enjoying it.”

Aayush Gupta, 7, is one of the youngest members of Code Ninja. “I would like to learn coding because it’s fun and it’s kind of good,” he said.

Code Ninjas is a franchise with locations across the country. Cathi Canfield helped opened a facility in Carmel this spring and a facility in Fishers in July. She told News 8 that the program helped her daughter.

“Life skills like critical thinking and problem solving and more confidence in her ability to learn and create something on her own,” Canfield said.

Students are creating video games to understand coding. They advance in the program through levels similar to Taekwondo. Each ninja will get to create their own video game app by the end of the program.

“They’re enjoying what they’re doing and if they’re a creative person we encourage them to be more creative,” said program director, Chris Curiel. “We want them to learn these concepts.”

“I see that the way the world is going there’s so much technology,” said Sandeep Gupta, Aayush’s father. “You can’t live without technology nowadays so I think if you start learning something at this age I think this has a great future.”

Code Ninjas Junior begins in October that targets children between 5 and 7 years old. A third location in Zionsville, Indiana will be opening in 2020.