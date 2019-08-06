New animal experiences and $2 Tuesday at Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair is welcoming several new animal events this year.

For the first time, you can participate in Goat Yoga, watch the K9 Crew Trick Dog Show, see the Budweiser Clydesdales or stop by Animal Town and “party with the animals.”

In Animal Town, visitors can walk, feed and learn what it takes to raise livestock for $10. Walking through and looking at the animals is free.

Every Tuesday at the fair is $2 Tuesday. All of the food vendors have at least one item on the menu for $2.

Spaghetti Eddie’s has been coming to the Indiana State Fair for nearly 30 years.

This year, the vendor plans to serve slices of pizza for $2. News 8 visited with Eddie to learn how to make his famous “pizza on a stick.”