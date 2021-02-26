New apartments include financial literacy class

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New affordable housing at East 38th Street and Broadway Street will provide a roof over tenants’ heads, but also help them keep it there.

Circle City Property Management and Development (CCPMD) and the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership are teaming up to provide financial literacy classes to all residents of “Broadway Park,” a new 40-unit apartment complex.

“It’s no secret that in Indianapolis and in places across the country there’s a tremendous housing crisis we’re dealing with,” said CCPMD principal Joe White.

He explained that on one end are people “economically well-positioned” to purchase homes, and on the other end are “people who have been forgotten.”

“What we’ve been dreaming about for Broadway Park is the opportunity to create not just a safe, affordable and quality housing for Indianapolis residents, but to also create a space for things like job training, financial literacy coaching, mental and physical health services, and ultimately be well positioned to purchase a home,” said White.

His plan is to host a financial literacy class in the community center portion of the complex, along with other classes, with the goal of helping residents eventually own their own homes.

White started writing the curriculum for the financial literacy class a few years ago because of his experience and passion for helping people reach financial independence.

“There were thousands of adults in our city and cities across the state that are hopeless. They felt like there’s a world of opportunity and there are people out there accessing jobs and training and home ownership,” said White. “These folks felt like they didn’t have access.”

He says access is key, and so insisted this property be close to IndyGo’s Red Line and the Monon Trail, as well as grocery stores, good schools, and public parks.

Several condemned buildings currently stand on the property, and White says an analysis proved the buildings cannot be saved. The new apartments will fit the style of the neighborhood, with final exterior decor to be decided by the CCMPD, Historic Watson Park, and the city of Indianapolis, he says.

The complex is scheduled to break ground in spring 2021.