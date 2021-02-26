New artwork on display in Fishers’ Nickel Plate District to promote diversity

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – The Fishers Arts and Culture Commission has new artwork displayed that’s aimed to promote diversity and inclusion within the community.

It’s a series of banners called Seasons Nouveau that drivers can see on The Edge Parking garage off East 116th Street.

They were created by local artist Tasha Beckwith. The eight banners are large digital images that each show a woman of different ethnicity during the four seasons of the year.

Vice President of Fishers Arts and Culture Commission Cecilia Coble said Seasons Nouveau is displayed in Fishers’ Nickel Plate District, a statewide cultural district designated by the Indiana Arts Commission and it will be on display for the next 12 to 18 months.

“It feels really good,” Beckwith said. “It’s been such a honor to be apart of this project and I’m really grateful for the opportunity for people to see these images. I really love how they came out.”

“We have so many people from a variety of backgrounds, races, cultures and I think the banners are just depict that richness and we want to celebrate that and we want to highlight the diversity of our community here in Fishers,” Coble said.

Beckwith mentioned the banners are a combination of her style while following the Fishers Arts and Culture’s master plan of inclusiveness.

To continue its master plan, Coble added there will be a new mural on the Fishers Police Department Garage adjacent to the Nickel Plate Trail this summer.