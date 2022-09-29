Local

New attractions arrive for Harvest Nights at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Harvest Nights is back at Newfields.

The spooktacular event starts Friday and runs through October 30.

Guests can look forward to Harvest Nights favorites like the Ghost Train, the Pumpkin Path of Peril, and Mischief Manor.

“New this year, people can walk inside Mischief Mansion during the nighttime,” Jonathan Berger, said executive producer of Harvest Nights, said. “It’s a spooky, not scary, theme.”

Berger says they have around 20,000 pumpkins and gourds on the property for families to enjoy. He handpicked the carvings on each pumpkin.

Marian Keith, the greenhouse coordinator, says she spent three 14-hour days decorating the interior of Mischief Mansion.

“My favorite room is the game room,” Keith said.

Tickets to Harvest Nights are $25 for adults, $17 for youth, $20 for member adults, $13 for member youth, $23 for seniors ages 55+, and children age five and under get in for free.

Newfields is offering a Harvest Nights Premier Ticket this year, Berger says.

“The Harvest Nights Premier ticket is new this year and is best for groups who go all out at Newfields’ seasonal events. It is $40 for members and $45 for the public, and it includes the ability to skip the line when you arrive, your choice of an apple cider or hot cocoa, a bag of Just Pop In! popcorn, and festive blinky lights.”

For ticket information and to learn more about Harvest Nights, visit the Newfields website.