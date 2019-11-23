New attractions set for Christmas at the Zoo 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Christmas is arriving early at the Indianapolis Zoo.

For the first time ever, you can check out the colorful lights and interactive displays before Thanksgiving.

“I think people love to celebrate the holidays earlier and it’s great for those families who travel or just get busy in December,” said Carla Knapp with the Indianapolis Zoo.

Christmas at the Zoo is celebrating 51 years of holiday magic.

The Indianapolis Zoo was the first zoo in the nation to start a holiday lights event back in 1967.

The Christmas tradition now draws more than 100,000 visitors each year.

“We have so many lights we can’t even count them all, but I know there are over 1 million,” Knapp said.

This year will bring even more light displays and additional opportunities for children (and adults) to meet Santa before Christmas.

Other activities in Santa’s Village include Santa’s Study, cookie decorating in Mrs. Claus’ kitchen, getting lost in the Snowflakery mirror maze, and interacting with cold weather animals like penguins and reindeer.

The zoo is asking visitors to vote in the USA Today’s 10 Best Zoo Lights to help move up Indianapolis in the ranks.

Christmas at the Zoo starts Saturday at 5 p.m. and runs through December 30.

It’s free for members and included with regular Zoo admission.

Visitors can receive $1 off admission at the gate with the donation of a new hat, scarf or gloves to benefit St. Mary’s Child Center.

For more information about Christmas at the Zoo, click here.