New Castle man dies after motorcycle crash in Henry County

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 45-year-old man dies after crashing motorcycle in Henry County Sunday evening, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office says.

At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, New Castle EMS drove upon a motorcycle crash that had happened sometime earlier in the day. They found a motorcycle that had drove off the road, crashed and flipped several times.

Upon arrival medics saw a man at the scene, who has been identified as Eric Steven, 45, of New Castle. He had injuries that consist of being involved in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown but deputies believe that speeding may have been the cause.