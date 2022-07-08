Local

New Castle police officer charged after using excessive force against 3 people

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A New Castle Police Department officer was indicted for using excessive force against three individuals. The indictment was returned late Thursday in Indianapolis.

According to the indictment, Aaron Strong, 44, used excessive force during the arrest of J.W., pretrial detainee T.C., and pretrial detainee E.S. This force resulted in bodily injury of all three.

The indictment also says that the assaults against J.W. and E.S. involved the use of dangerous weapons. Each civil rights charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Strong has also been charged with witness tampering for misleading conduct toward another person with the intent to prevent this information from reaching federal law enforcement relating to the assault of J.W. The charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.