New Direction Church gearing up for back-to-school giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New Direction Church is preparing to host their annual Back to School Bash and Community Day on July 29 at Arlington Junior High School.

The National Retail Federation said families spent an average of $890 on back-to-school for K-12 students. College students spend almost $1,400 to prepare for the new school year.

New Direction Church has been preparing to send kids back to school in style. They’ve collected over 3,000 backpacks and supplies, 1,000 school uniforms, and 500 pairs of shoes.

The Community Day will begin with a mini-mile walk/run. They will have free food and drinks. The church will also provide free haircuts and dental exams for the students.

“We’re doing this because it’s near and dear to our hearts. We want to be a blessing to families and take the pressure off,” said Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr.

Anyone wanting to donate items or cash to increase the number of students served next Saturday should contact the New Direction Church. The number to the east campus on 38th Street is 317-544-8622. Contact the north campus on 86th Street at 317-863-8516.