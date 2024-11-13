New Direction Church prepares fixings to Indy families in need

New Direction Church in Indianapolis will give away Thanksgiving staples to families in need on Saturday, Nov. 23. (Provided Photo/New Direction Church)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the holiday season approaches, people across Indiana are gearing up to celebrate with joy and generosity. One Indianapolis church is getting ready to continue its longstanding tradition of giving back to the community with its annual Thanksgiving giveaway this Saturday.

New Direction Church will host the event, offering free holiday meals to families in need. Last year, more than 2,500 people received bags of food that included turkey, stuffing, and other holiday staples. This year, the church is expanding its offerings, with free turkeys, Cornish hens, honey hams, and all the fixings for a festive meal.

In addition to food, attendees can also pick up a free gift: a pair of adult-sized winter boots (while supplies last). There’s no need for pre-registration, and the event is open to anyone in the community.

The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at Arlington Middle School, 4825 N. Arlington Ave.

But the church’s efforts don’t stop there. On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, New Direction Church will team up with the Mozel Sanders Foundation to distribute more than 5,000 meals to families across Indianapolis.

For more information, visit New Direction Church’s website.