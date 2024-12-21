New Direction Church to host toy giveaway in a festive event for all

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New Direction Church is set to spread joy and support in East Indianapolis with its annual “A Winter Wonderland” event. Guests will have an opportunity to enjoy a festive atmosphere filled with music, laughter, and holiday magic.

The celebration will take place on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Arlington Middle School.

“We are committed to filling in the gaps in our community. We know Christmas can be a burden for many, but we want to transform that burden into a blessing,” lead pastor of New Direction Church, Dr. Kenneth Sullivan Jr. said.

The free event will feature a range of activities and giveaways, including complimentary food, live carolers, Christmas tree displays, and the chance to take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their elves.

Families can also receive toys for children of all ages and a limited supply of winter coats to help prepare for the colder months.

“This event is needed because the cost of living has risen due to inflation and economic challenges. It’s hard for parents to give their children a memorable Christmas, and we want to help make that possible. Christmas is about love, and just as Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus were left out in the cold, we aim to ensure no family feels left out this season,” Sullivan said.

Volunteers from New Direction Church and the community will be on-site to assist attendees and ensure the event runs smoothly.

Sullivan, who also serves as co-founder and president of the Indianapolis Urban Pastors Coalition, emphasizes the church’s commitment to empowering the community. The coalition works to drive positive change through collaboration with local congregations.

No pre-registration is required to attend.