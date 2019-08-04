New elementary school dedicated in Center Grove

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Center Grove Community School Corporation opened the doors to its newest campus Saturday.

The district held a dedication and open house at Walnut Grove Elementary, its sixth elementary campus. Serving kindergarten through fifth grade, the campus has 38 classrooms on two floors. It has the capacity to hold around 800 students.

The school was built with security as a priority. Classroom doors are connected to an automatic lockdown function and are electronically controlled by a key card. Severe weather refuge areas were built into stairwells and restrooms.

There are also a number of innovative features to enhance learning opportunities for students.

“This school is full of really cool features,” said Richard Arkanoff, the district’s superintendent. “You’ll see a slide for rewards for special things, as well as a really unique set of stairs which are learning risers in the center of the school.”

Classrooms feature flexible furniture, mobile smart boards and adjustable lighting. The classrooms all open to collaborative learning spaces.

Walnut Grove Elementary was also built to be green, with solar panels, energy efficient lighting and landscaping with native plants and grasses to reduce maintenance and mowing costs.

Take a look inside the school:

The school will open for the first day of classes Tuesday.