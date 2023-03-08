New exhibit dedicated to Chuck Taylor and his iconic shoe line now open

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) – A new exhibit dedicated to Chuck Taylor and his iconic Converse All Star Shoes is now open at the Indiana Historical Society.

“This experience lets you surround yourself in history,” said Daniel Gonzales, IHS director of exhibitions curation. “You can engage with historical figures, touch artifacts and stand in historic spaces. All things that are impossible to do in real life.”

Taylor was born near Nashville, Indiana and grew up in the community of Azalia. He went to high school in Columbus, Indiana.

Jody Blankenship, President and CEO of IHS, said people can experience never before seen shoes, clothes, and photos of Taylor and the iconic brand.

“We have a virtual reality experience that allows visitors to travel back to 1952, meet Chuck Taylor and participate in one of his famous basketball clinics,” said Blankenship.

The Chuck Taylor All Star exhibit is open and runs through January 27, 2025.