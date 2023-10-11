New FDA-approved pain medication for dogs now available in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- A new milestone in canine healthcare has been achieved with the introduction of Librela, an FDA-approved treatment for dog osteoarthritis pain, which is now available through Pet Wellness Clinics in central Indiana.

Dr. Rachael Campbell, a member of the Pet Wellness Clinics team, highlighted Librela’s potential to enhance the lives of our furry companions, “Librela is a new product that just got approved to help control the pain of arthritis.”

Traditional approaches to canine arthritis treatments have often been associated with potential risks and side effects.

“The reason it’s so exciting is because of the way that it works,” Campbell said.

Librela’s distinguishing feature is its minimal impact on canine kidney and liver functions.

Campbell explained, “The exciting thing about Librela is that it’s the first FDA-approved injection in the United States that we can give to help with arthritis that doesn’t have those side effects on your kidneys and things like that.”

Campbell shared her own experience with Librela, recounting, “I gave it to both my dogs. It helped them within days. Most people start to see improvement within seven days. And the biggest improvement has been after one month.”

As pet owners consider the potential benefits of Librela for their dogs, it is essential to consult with their veterinarians for personalized advice and guidance. The new treatment option provides an alternative approach to addressing the pain associated with osteoarthritis in dogs, allowing pet owners to make informed decisions based on their circumstances.