New Fishers Arts and Municipal Complex could open in 2024

A rendering of the proposed Arts and Municipal Complex (Image Provided/City of Fishers)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Fishers presented Monday evening the design and programming plans for its new Arts and Municipal Complex, according to a news release.

The three-story complex will dedicate its first floor to the Fishers Arts and Cultural Commission.

According to the release, the city of Fishers has collaborated with the Indianapolis Art Center and the City Council to make this a reality, said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness.

The Fishers art center will feature a flexible studio-style theater with varying seating and configuration options to accommodate performances, meetings and events. The upper floors of the complex will serve as a home for city administrative offices.

The new facility has an estimated budget of $22.8 million. No property or income taxes will increase as a result of this project, according to the release.

Demolition would begin on the City Hall site in October, and the Arts and Municipal Complex would open to the public in March 2024.