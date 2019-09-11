New Fishers Test Kitchen names 4 chefs, their restaurant concepts

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Four chefs selected Tuesday night will test out their restaurant concepts in the new Fishers Test Kitchen.

Soon, you can try their recipes, too. For the next year or two, the chefs will be testing their ideas. If the concepts work, the chefs could one day open a restaurant in Fishers.

Carlos Salazar will be be testing his “Lil Dumplings” street food concept.

Leisha Berg‘s setup will combine Midwestern and Southern California flavors.

The chef team of brothers “John and Kim” — Jung Gyu Kim and Jung Min Kim– will cook up Korave Korean BBQ.

All four winning chefs live in Fishers.

Chefs submitted their names and concepts for consideration. Test Kitchen co-founder Jolene Ketzenberger was among those announcing the winning chefs Tuesday night. She said she believes this is a win-win for both the Hamilton County community and the chefs.

“They can come to the Test Kitchen. They can get to know the chefs and try their menus and provide some feedback for them and hopefully support as they build their brand as they launch out into the community,” Ketzenberger said.

She will be on News 8’s “Indy Style” on Friday with chef Salazar to talk about this effort.

If you want to try what the chefs are working on, the Test Kitchen will open in November.