New furniture, charging stations coming to Indianapolis airport

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Several facility updates were introduced at the September Indianapolis Airport Authority board meeting. Travelers can expect to see changes as soon as the end of the year.

The latest updates involve the implementation of energy-efficient infrastructure at the airport. The board plans to integrate a solar photovoltaic generation system, battery energy storage, and advanced controls to offset 10% of the energy consumption in the terminal. The upgrade to the airport’s energy sources is estimated to cost around $38.1 million and is scheduled to be finished by 2025

The airport will invest over $900,000 in terminal furniture upgrades as part of the board’s terminal enhancement program. Travelers can expect to see new lounge-style seating and work tables with seating for 12 in each gate hold area. The seating will not reduce capacity but will make up 10-13% of overall seating. All new furniture will also include electrical outlets so travelers won’t have to search the airport for wall outlets.

The airport will also upgrade its HVAC system, elevators, escalators, and moving walkways.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority has received the green light to proceed with a significant upgrade to its baggage handling system following approval for a professional services contract to lead the Centralized Baggage Handling System Recapitalization Design. This $130 million initiative aims to overhaul the aging infrastructure by installing a state-of-the-art system with self-drop-off capabilities and enhanced functionality. The board is actively pursuing grant funding to offset the project’s cost.

What’s next?

The next Indianapolis Airport Authority board meeting is at 8 a.m. Oct. 18 at 7800 Col. H. Weir Cook Memorial Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241

This brief is adapted from notes taken by Documenter Lauren Holton and Randy Wyrick, who covered the September Indianapolis Airport Authority board meeting. Read more about what happened here. Want to join Documenters? Learn more here.