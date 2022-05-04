Local

New Hamilton County parking garage set to open May 13

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The Reporter) — Hamilton County will hold a ribbon cutting for the new parking garage at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 13 at 801 Clinton St., Noblesville. The new garage will consolidate parking for county employees who currently use several lots around downtown Noblesville.

“Building this parking garage will prevent county employees from having to cross Indiana State Road 32 to get to the government center, which can be dangerous,” said Steve Dillinger, president of the Hamilton County Commissioners. “This parking garage will also help us accommodate a burgeoning court system. Hamilton County will soon get another judge which means more jury members, attorneys, and judges.”

The five-story garage cost $11.5 million and has 475 parking spaces. The public will be able to use the parking garage after 5 p.m. on weekdays and on the weekends.

Parking for the ribbon cutting will be available in the lot located next to Erika’s Place on Logan Street. There will be signage directing attendees to the ribbon-cutting ceremony on the first floor of the new parking garage.