New holiday attraction lights up Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Indiana State Fairgrounds!

News 8 got a sneak peek at a new holiday attraction in Indianapolis. It’s called “Christmas Nights of Lights” and people will soon be able to see it in its full glory at the fairgrounds.

Families will be able to take a two-mile car ride through the display which features more than one million LED lights.

As you cruise along the route you can listen to holiday songs synchronized to the light displays.

The attraction costs $7 per person. A portion of the proceeds will benefit several organizations in the Circle City, including the The Salvation Army and Gleaners Food Bank.

The display is open to the public Friday and will last until January 1.