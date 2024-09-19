New Hope of Indiana wins 2024 Love Thy Neighborhood People’s Choice Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 2024 Love Thy Neighborhood People’s Choice Award winner has been announced, and the honor goes to New Hope of Indiana. The nonprofit organization, which has been serving individuals with disabilities for 46 years, was selected by central Indiana viewers in recognition of its impact on the community.

Allison Wharry, CEO of New Hope of Indiana, expressed her excitement during an interview with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins.

“We are so excited. I really want to thank WISH-TV for hosting the Love Thy Neighborhood Awards,” Wharry said. “There were 12 amazing stories, and anybody could have been a winner, but we are very proud that we did. We thank everyone who voted for us.”

Founded in 1978, New Hope of Indiana provides residential and vocational services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In addition to its day programming and job services, the organization also operates a food truck, Cheese and Thank You, which was the subject of the video that helped them secure the People’s Choice Award.

Wharry says the award funds will go toward expanding the food truck program.

“All of the food is prepared and sold by individuals with disabilities throughout Indianapolis and the suburbs,” Wharry said. “We want to grow the program and ensure that more of the community realizes that we are all more alike than different.”

Wharry believes the initiative helps showcase the capabilities of individuals with disabilities and encourages more employers to consider hiring them.

“When we bring people with disabilities out into the community to do regular jobs, it helps people understand they can do anything,” Wharry said. “It also empowers and inspires others with disabilities.”

For those looking to enjoy the popular macaroni and cheese creations, the Cheese and Thank You truck is available for reservations, with a few dates still open this October. To book the truck, click here.

New Hope of Indiana’s food truck will resume service in May 2024.