New I-69/I-465 interchange will open in August after years of construction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After years of construction, the final section of Interstate 69 connecting Evansville and Indianapolis is almost complete.

The new I-69/I-465 interchange at Harding Street will open on the southwest side of Indianapolis in August, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

This is the sixth and final section of the I-69 corridor. It begins in Martinsville and ends in Indianapolis.

Work on the new interchange began in 2022 as part of the I-69 Finish Line project, which upgrades nearly 30 miles of State Road 37 to interstate standards through Morgan, Johnson, and Marion counties.

The new interchange consists of two flyover ramps connecting I-69 and I-465 just west of the existing State Road 37/Harding Street interchange.

The newly constructed I-69 diverts from the current path of State Road 37 north of Edgewood Avenue. The section of State Road 37 north of State Road 144 will officially become I-69 once the new interchange opens.

INDOT says construction on I-465 will continue through the end of 2024.

Construction on the I-69 corridor between Evansville and Indianapolis started in 2010. When work is complete, the interstate will run continuously from the Canadian border at Port Huron, Michigan, through Indianapolis to Evansville.