New Indianapolis exhibit marries music and art

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the human senses inspires another in an exhibit now open in Indianapolis. The curators of Sight | Sound say the aim is to explore the creative interrelations between the auditory and the visual.

Perhaps said more simply, it’s art with music at its heart – with each artist interpreting the theme in their own way.

Artist Constance Edwards Scopelitis, along with fellow Indianapolis-based artist Rachel Hellmann joined WISH-TV’s Daybreak to explore the exhibit and its aims.

“For me, it was definitely just relating to the emotions and even the romance of music itself and the lyrics,” Scopelitis shared. While Scopelitis sees natural links between the words and her works, music resonates in a different way for Hellmann.

“My work is probably more nuanced. It has to do with the rhythm and the feel and tone, which are often similar words that you might use to describe a song or music,” she explained.

Sight | Sound also includes Andy Warhol’s drawings and photos of Michael Jackson, a Russell Young screen print of Jimi Hendrix, and several more nationally-known artists and works.

The exhibit opened at the Long-Sharp Gallery at 1 N. Illinois St. at the end of August and is set to stay through New Year’s Day 2025.

On Friday, the gallery is hosting a special “First Friday” event from 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Scopelitis and Hellmann both plan to be there, eager to talk to visitors. “If people actually are interested in art, if they can meet the actual artists, then it’s a fuller, more rich experience,” Scopelitis said.

“It adds meaning to the work to have that connection,” Hellmann said. “I really look forward to it.”

Sight | Sound is running at the same time as another marriage of music and art, truly just around the corner.

The lobby of the Conrad Hotel is displaying photographic prints by Bernie Taupin, the iconic songwriter most known for his decades of work with Elton John. One of Taupin’s paintings is featured in the Sight | Sound exhibit.