Local

New Indianapolis golf and entertainment opens this June

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Back 9 Golf & Entertainment venue is preparing to host the grand opening of its 58,500-square-foot facility this month.

It includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range and a music pavilion.

Co-founders Paul Page and Neal Burnett say, “Back 9 will serve as a space to highlight locally inspired food and music artists.”

They also say, “Back 9 will bring from 100 to 200 full- and part-time jobs.”